Unknown Glass Syndrome, U.G.S., is a mild annoyance affecting millions at lively gatherings around the world every year. But now there’s help. Graf Lantz Wine-O’s provide instant relief by turning doubt into confidence, giving you the knowledge you need to party in peace. An innovative color code system provides the instant evidence of which glass is yours, alleviating embarrassing staredowns before they start. Available now without prescription in packs of 12 and 7. Pairs well with foresight. Stock up on these. Our Wine-O's are one of our most popular items - the perfect host or hostess gift these wine glass markers are super unique and made from sustainable and renewable luxury grade Bavarian Merino wool felt. Our felt is naturally stain-resistant and ultra soft offering a scratch-free, well designed option that stands out from all other wine charms.