Girlfriend Collective

Wine Lite High-rise Legging

£64.18

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

A next-to-nothing legging for your toughest workouts. Lightweight, quick drying, and made from recycled fishing nets, LITE was made for all those heated workouts like hot yoga, cycling, and fireside chats about saving the world. Every legging from our LITE collection helps remove 2 lbs of waste from the oceans and donates a percentage of sales to Healthy Seas. 28.5" = Full Length 23 3/4" = 7/8 19.5" = Capri *not pictured*