Universal Standard

Willow Oversized Wool Cocoon Coat Tweed

$345.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The Willow Wool Cocoon Coat is the tailored coat your wardrobe wants. This coat is fully lined and designed to be roomy enough to layer up, but still fits true to size. Made from wool that is ultra-luxe with a minimalist sensibility to achieve that subtle-but-sculptural cocoon silhouette. We added all the extra little details to make this cocoon coat the perfect option for date night or just running out the door.