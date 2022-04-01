United States
La Sportiva
Wildcat 2.0 Gtx
$154.95
At Zappos
View the size chart Please click here for the La Sportiva Size Conversion. Run the trails come rain or shine with the Wildcat 2.0 GTX from La Sportiva®. A stable, neutral, and extremely well-cushioned trail running shoe with excellent waterproof protection. AirMesh upper with a Trail Cage frame and Transkinetic heel stabilizer for stability, as well as UreTech reinforcements in high wear areas. Tongue webbing for tongue control and stability. One-piece high frequency molded lacing harness. GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort lining is a waterproof and breathable membrane that keeps your feet comfortable in all types of conditions. Compression-molded MEMlex midsole with 2.4mm LaSpEVA layer for added shock absorption. Nylon-molded Flex Transfer shank gives you torsional stability and flexibility with each step. Plush 2.4mm LaSpEVA lasting board. FriXion® AT rubber outsole digs into any surface for excellent sticky grip and added cushion. La Sportiva's Impact Brake System™ proprietary technology in outsole design has the lugs of the soles oriented in opposing slanted directions, increasing braking power by an average of 20% and decreasing impact forces by an average of 20%. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 8.5), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms