La Sportiva

Wildcat 2.0 Gtx

$154.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart Please click here for the La Sportiva Size Conversion. Run the trails come rain or shine with the Wildcat 2.0 GTX from La Sportiva®. A stable, neutral, and extremely well-cushioned trail running shoe with excellent waterproof protection. AirMesh upper with a Trail Cage frame and Transkinetic heel stabilizer for stability, as well as UreTech reinforcements in high wear areas. Tongue webbing for tongue control and stability. One-piece high frequency molded lacing harness. GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort lining is a waterproof and breathable membrane that keeps your feet comfortable in all types of conditions. Compression-molded MEMlex midsole with 2.4mm LaSpEVA layer for added shock absorption. Nylon-molded Flex Transfer shank gives you torsional stability and flexibility with each step. Plush 2.4mm LaSpEVA lasting board. FriXion® AT rubber outsole digs into any surface for excellent sticky grip and added cushion. La Sportiva's Impact Brake System™ proprietary technology in outsole design has the lugs of the soles oriented in opposing slanted directions, increasing braking power by an average of 20% and decreasing impact forces by an average of 20%. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 8.5), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!