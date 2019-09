Ugly Rugly

Wild Wings Basket - Red

$60.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ugly Rugly

This item is available for Pre-Order between now and Dec. 21st 2018. Your purchase will be ready to ship by mid-March 2019! Let her fly free on her wild wings. Approx. 7” x 11” x 5” 100% Cotton Rope Handmade in our NYC studio Our baskets and mats are flexible and soft, but can hold their shape. No two pieces will be exactly identical, but will be similar in color, shape, and size.