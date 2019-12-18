Wildfang

Wild Feminist Tee

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wildfang

Because every voice needs to be heard. Because we stand taller when we stand together. Because we are not finished yet. Because of this, we choose to be Wild. By Wildfang. FIT & FEATURES: / Relaxed unisex fit / Pre-shrunk cotton / Medium: 20.5" across chest / Lu, Nina, Essence and Janessa are wearing a S, get their details here, here, here, and here. / Brittanee and Jasmine are wearing a L, get their details here and here. / Hayley is wearing an XXL, get their details here. PRODUCT DETAILS: 100% cotton / machine wash cold / Tumble dry low