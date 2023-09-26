United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
& Other Stories
Wide Pleated Trousers
$199.00
At & Other Stories
High-waist trousers designed with inverted pleats that enhance the wide-leg silhouette. – Side seam pockets – Zipper closure at the back – Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU833281) Length of inseam: 78cm / 30.7" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4) Savoir is our limited collection honouring the know-how of our design ateliers with seasonal statement styles that push fashion forward.