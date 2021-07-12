Bar III

Wide-leg Tie-waist Pants

$49.50 $29.70

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Enjoy the airy feel of a light, wide leg in these Bar III pants, tied at the waist for an adjustable fit. Created for Macy's Imported Pull-on style; ties at front of waist Ribbed throughout Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11639630 Size & Fit Approx. inseam: 29-3/4" Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing size small Front rise approx. 11-1/4"; back rise approx. 14"; wide leg Materials & Care Machine washable Rayon/polyester/nylon