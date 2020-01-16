Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0793850004.html
Need a few alternatives?
Colorant
High Waisted Pants
£134.58
from
Antidote+
BUY
M.M.LaFleur
The Zhou Culotte
$195.00
from
M.M. LaFleur
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Textured-knit Sweater
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Rib-knit Wool-blend Sweater
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pants
HARPER ROSE
Scarf Neck Crepe Jumpsuit
$148.00
$88.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Viva Pleated Jumpsuit
$170.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Kick Flare Trousers
£265.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Free People
Spellbound Coated Bootcut Jeans
£98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted