Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
CONSCIOUS. Extra-wide pants in a softly draped, woven viscose and Tencel® lyocell blend. High waist with elastication and gathers at back and pleats at front.
Need a few alternatives?
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$98.00
$73.50
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
Eckhaus Latta
Wide Leg El Jeans
$290.00
$203.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
Tracy Reese
Side Button Wide-legs
$298.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Topshop
Textured Snakeskin Culottes
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Pleated Skirt
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pants
Amazon Essentials
Women's Drawstring Linen Crop Pant
$25.61
from
Amazon
BUY
LA Hearts
Cargo Windbreaker Pants
$39.95
from
PacSun
BUY
Club Monaco
Sannah Jumpsuit
$279.00
$99.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Everlane
The Work Pant (regular) - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted