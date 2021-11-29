Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
Vince
Wide Leg Pants
$325.00
$40.48
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Swingy wide legs bring elegant movement to a pair of effortlessly chic pants with a partial elastic waist.
Need a few alternatives?
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Nordstrom
Philosophy
Pull-on Leggings W/ Wide Waist Band
BUY
$8.97
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
Eloquii
Satin Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$42.50
$84.95
Eloquii
Madewell
Plus Mwl Betterfleece Retro Sweatpants
BUY
$40.59
$98.00
Madewell
More from Vince
Vince
Crinkled Satin-devoré Midi Skirt
BUY
$345.00
Net-A-Porter
Vince
Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover
BUY
$395.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Clean Edge Cardigan Coat
BUY
$545.00
Shopbop
Vince
Cross Back Dress
BUY
$395.00
11honore
More from Pants
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Nordstrom
Philosophy
Pull-on Leggings W/ Wide Waist Band
BUY
$8.97
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
Eloquii
Satin Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$42.50
$84.95
Eloquii
Madewell
Plus Mwl Betterfleece Retro Sweatpants
BUY
$40.59
$98.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted