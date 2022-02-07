Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Banana Republic Petite
Wide Leg – Pantalon Classique
€69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zalando
Taille: Haute Poches: Poches latérales Motif / Couleur: Couleur unie Informations additionnelles: Taille élastique
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop Petite
Pantalon Droit En Imitation Cuir
BUY
€51.99
ASOS
Noisy May
Pantalon Large D'ensemble À Imprimé Abstrait
BUY
€39.99
ASOS
Banana Republic Petite
Wide Leg - Pantalon Classique
BUY
€69.95
Zalando
Topshop Petite
Pantalon Évasé En Tulle Motif Tourbillon
BUY
€33.99
ASOS
More from Banana Republic Petite
Banana Republic Petite
Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£34.00
£84.99
Zalando
More from Pants
Outerknown
Utility Jumpsuit
BUY
$100.80
$168.00
Outerknown
Outerknown
Wyatt Denim Jumpsuit
BUY
$122.20
$188.00
Outerknown
Outerknown
Eclipse Pleated Pants
BUY
$47.20
$118.00
Outerknown
Outerknown
Second Spin Jogger Sweatpants
BUY
$53.90
$98.00
Outerknown
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted