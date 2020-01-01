Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Rachel Roy

Wide Leg Pant

$119.00
At Rachel Roy
A wardrobe classic with stretch! A perfect match to our long blazer, tweed jacket, or tailored sweaters & turtlenecks. Fitted at waist. Relaxed through hip & leg.
Featured in 1 story
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by Ray Lowe