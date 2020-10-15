Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Eloquii
Wide Leg Knit Pants
$79.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Wide Leg Knit Pants and shop our selection of designer women's plus size Pants, clothing and fashionable accessories.
Need a few alternatives?
Lou & Grey
Signature Softblend Sweatpants
$69.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Club Monaco
Satin Stripe Knit Pant
$129.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Frank & Oak
The Hybrid Pant
$89.50
from
Frank & Oak
BUY
Italic
Recycled Terry Sweatpants
$20.00
from
Italic
BUY
More from Eloquii
Eloquii
Leopard Cardigan
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Eloquii
Basket Weave Stitch Sweater
$69.95
from
BUY
Eloquii
Turtleneck Puff Sleeve Sweater
$59.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Eloquii
Organza Button Down Tunic
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Pants
promoted
A New Day
High-rise Ankle Length Pants
$20.00
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Tie Waist Paperbag Pants
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
H&M
Faux Leather Pants
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Scrubs Jogger Pants
$42.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted