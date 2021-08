Eloquii

Wide leg jean High rise Contour waistband Zipper fly with button closure Straight hip through thigh Wide leg Scoop pockets with coin pocket Back pockets Non-stretch cotton denim Full inseam Model is 5'10", size 14 Inseam on model is 31" 100% Cotton Care: Wash before wearing. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, cool iron as needed.