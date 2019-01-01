Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Native Youth

Wide Leg Cargo Trousers

$85.00
At Topshop
These cargo trousers by Native Youth juxtapose the on-trend military look with a statement wide leg fit. With pocket detail and a cinched in waist, they're a flattering fit. Pair with the matching olive shirt. 100% Lyocell. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Yes, Cargo Pants Are Back
by Leticia Menke