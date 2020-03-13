Skip navigation!
Clothing
Tops
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Wide Cuff Button-down Shirt
$44.00
$32.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohls
Wide cuffs and a button-front lend timeless styling to this Elizabeth and James shirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Billie the Label
Angelou Button Up Top
$138.00
$40.99
from
Verishop
BUY
Ganni
Stripe Cotton Frill Collar Shirt
C$295.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Stripe Cotton Frill Collar Shirt
£165.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Misha Nonoo
Husband Shirt
$185.00
from
Misha Nonoo
BUY
More from Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Squareneck Puff Sleeve Blouse
$44.00
$32.99
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Tie Neck Button Down Shirt
$44.00
$32.99
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Pull-on Wide Leg Pants
$50.00
$36.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress
$60.00
$44.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Justine Skye x H&M
Shirt
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Mesh Top
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Justine Skye x H&M
Shirt
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Justine Skye x H&M
Cropped Tank Top
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
