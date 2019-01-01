Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Elizabeth Street
Wide Band Ring With Champagne Diamond
$2875.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Love Adorned
Featured in 1 story
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Monica Vinader
Naida Mini Circle Open Ring
$240.00
from
Monica Vinader
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Eternity Triangle Ring, Black Diamond
$1782.00
from
Catbird
BUY
DETAILS
Watch And Wares
Yellow Gold Diamond Engagement Ring
$2195.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Art Deco Diamonds
Victorian Sapphire And Diamond Two-tone Ring
$1750.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Elizabeth Street
DETAILS
Elizabeth Street
Trillion Rose Cut Ring
$7940.00
from
Roseark
BUY
DETAILS
Elizabeth Street
Street Gloss
$24.00
from
Elizabeth Street Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
Elizabeth Street
Yellow Gold And Spinel Engraved Flower Ring
$6600.00
from
Love Adorned
BUY
DETAILS
Elizabeth Street
Diamond Bar Ring
$2090.00
from
Roseark
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
eBay
Vintage Gold Engraved Pattern Wedding Band
$22.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Demi Signet
$198.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Metal Ring Set
$15.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Datter
Golden Protective Hand Ring
$73.29
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted