r.e.m. beauty

Wicked Cherry Blossom Blush Brush

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

LOVE this palette. Perfect for LOVE this palette. Perfect for any event. Can create so many looks. Blends gorgeously. Abby G. A+ Pat McGrath Amazing! I love them! I use the blush palette on my eyes! It blends so well! Pat is my favorite brand now! A+++++++ nanc 🍒🍒 Nancy A. The bomb This palette is nothing like I was expecting. It has two soul, one is basic and the other one is glamourous. The quality obviously is excellent, Pat McGrath never disappoints me. I think that this colourstory is essential for warm toned people, and it would work for every skin tone range, I think it is the perfect piece to have in your drawer. Roberta M.