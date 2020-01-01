Johnnie Walker

White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky

$30.79

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

Strongly influenced by the cold white mist that covers the Far North of Westeros, our limited edition Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky features a frosted bottle sleeve that reveals hidden designs when exposed to the cold (not all bottles come with boxes). Chill-filtered for an extraordinarily smooth and approachable flavor, Johnnie Walker White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky offers incomparably rich seasonal flavors of vanilla, red fruits and orchard fruits that are perfect for sharing at the next premier, finale or any occasion. Simply add with coconut soda, garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig and pour into an ice-filled highball glass for a refreshing tasting Army of the Dead cocktail. Our 41.7% ABV is a nod to the seven kingdoms and their one true throne and includes one 750 mL bottle of the limited edition White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky. The Johnnie Walker brand's extraordinary knowledge of Scotland’s malts and its deep desire to create well-balanced blends of malt whiskies led to the whisky brand we have today. Each batch is carefully matured to perfection in quality oak casks. As one of the biggest whisky brands in the world, Johnnie Walker embraces a rallying cry for optimism through adversity as it challenges the world (and Westeros) to keep walking. Please drink responsibly. •One 750 mL limited edition bottle of Johnnie Walker White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky •Rich seasonal flavors of vanilla, red fruits and orchard fruits •41.7% ABV as a nod to the 7 kingdoms and their 1 true throne •Chill-filtered for an extraordinary smooth and approachable flavor •Perfect addition to your Game of Thrones or whisky collection •Frosted bottle sleeve reveals hidden designs when exposed to the cold •Simply add with coconut soda, garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig and pour into an ice-filled highball glass for a refreshing tasting Army of the Dead cocktail.