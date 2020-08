Reebok By Victoria Beckham

White Vb Bolton Sneakers

$250.00 $118.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top panelled grained and buffed leather sneakers in white. Raw edge trim in beige throughout. Round toe. Tonal lace-up closure. Pull-loop at padded tongue. Padded collar. Logo appliqué at sides. Tonal textured Eva rubber midsole. Tonal treaded rubber outsole. Supplier color: White Upper: leather. Sole: rubber. Imported.