AeroGarden

White Sprout Indoor Garden

$99.95 $53.93

BRAND NEW DESIGN - Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders PLANT TO PLATE - up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10" tall. Plants grow in water, not soil - an advanced indoor garden made simple! HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS - Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth) ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH. EASY. SAFE. - AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems The new AeroGarden Sprout 3-pod indoor garden is the perfect solution to having fresh and flavorful herbs and salad greens at your fingertips any time of year – no sun, soil or green thumb needed! With its sleek and modern new design, powerful LED grow light and silent water pump, you’ll love growing basil, oregano, bok choi, romaine lettuce and more easily and quickly! Just drop in the seed pods, add plant food and water and you’re good to go. Plus you’ll be ready to harvest five times faster than in traditional soil gardens. So let’s get growing!