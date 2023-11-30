Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
QUIZ Curves
White Sequin Wrap Mini Dress
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At New Look
Need a few alternatives?
Superdry
Halter A Line Dress
BUY
£99.99
Superdry
Ghost
Florence Halter Neck Satin Dress
BUY
£97.50
£195.00
Ghost
Kitri Studio
Neve Red Satin Halter Dress
BUY
£190.00
Kitri Studio
Whistles
Bonnie Zip Ribbed Knit Dress
BUY
£139.00
Whistles
More from Dresses
Superdry
Halter A Line Dress
BUY
£99.99
Superdry
Ghost
Florence Halter Neck Satin Dress
BUY
£97.50
£195.00
Ghost
Kitri Studio
Neve Red Satin Halter Dress
BUY
£190.00
Kitri Studio
Whistles
Bonnie Zip Ribbed Knit Dress
BUY
£139.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted