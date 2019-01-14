Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
Warby Parker

White Marble With Grey Gradient Lenses

$95.00
At Warby Parker
About the frames A spirited frame with jet-set tendencies, Lola is oval, oversized with gold end pieces, and wildly glamorous. Frame fit Wide Measurements 52-19-140 )}
Featured in 1 story
Oval-Shaped Sunglasses Starting At $10
by Austen Tosone