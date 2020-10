Creative Co-Op

White & Grey Terracotta Vertical Stripe Vase Trio

$29.23

Terracotta construction White & grey with one vertical stripe Wipe clean with a dry cloth Vases are 3. 5" high, 5" high & 6" high A vase is the decoration that dresses up a set of flowers. These beautiful vases can be used alone in a room for added décor or full of gorgeous flowers.