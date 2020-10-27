United States
Maria Tash
White Gold Diamond Star Earring
$580.00
At Net-A-Porter
Maria Tash says she was fascinated with the '80s punk scene as a teenager - seeing people with multiple piercings on each lobe sparked a love of stacking that she encourages with her own jewelry line. This dainty earring is cast from gleaming white gold and inlaid with miniature diamonds in the shape of a star.Shown here with: [Chloé Scarf ], [Maria Tash Earring ], [Maria Tash Earring ], [Maria Tash Earring ], [The Row T-shirt ], [Maria Tash Earring ].