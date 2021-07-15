Vintage

White Floral Lace Hostess Wedding Gown

$500.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thrilling

Caftan. VINTAGE WHITE OPEN FLORAL MESH LACE STAND UP COLLAR BEL SLEEVE LONG MULTIFUNCTIONAL HOSTESS WEDDING BOHO MOD FESTIVAL DRESS W/ OPTIONAL BEIGE STRAPPY LINING Size: 16 Measurements Length: 59" Bust: 21" Waist: 20 1/2" Hip: 25" Shoulder: 16" Sleeve Length: 22 1/2" Label: None Material: Lace Dress is in very good used preowned vintage condition This item is sold from a vintage seller in Orange, NJ.