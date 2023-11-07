Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
White Carnation Scrunchie
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Slip
Scrunchie Ornament
BUY
$32.00
The Iconic
Mermade Hair
No-crease Clips
BUY
$10.00
The Iconic
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
White Carnation Scrunchie
BUY
$70.00
SSENSE
Luscious Silk
Mulberry Silk Scrunchies
BUY
$22.95
Etsy
More from Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Una Sandal
BUY
$483.00
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Brown Bisou Miniskirt
BUY
$155.00
SSENSE
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Mosaic Ring Orchid
BUY
£168.00
£280.00
Joan The Store
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Pink Val Bikini Top
BUY
£154.00
SSENSE
More from Hair Accessories
Slip
Scrunchie Ornament
BUY
$32.00
The Iconic
Mermade Hair
No-crease Clips
BUY
$10.00
The Iconic
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
White Carnation Scrunchie
BUY
$70.00
SSENSE
Luscious Silk
Mulberry Silk Scrunchies
BUY
$22.95
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted