Whistling Tea Kettle For Stove Top

$54.49

The Adorable Strawberry Enamel Tea Kettle - Pick your favorite teakettle today and even enjoy your kitchen life!! With very Adorable design, this tea kettle will add fun to your kitchen and bring a smile to your face every time when you boil water! These designs come in a cute gift box, It will become a great gift idea for your loved one. It is made of enamel on steel (both inside and outside of the teakettle). The handle, spout, and lid knob are made of durable plastic. Dimensions: 9 inch L x 7 1/4 inch W x 9 1/4 inch H, 2.3 quart. Material: This tea kettle is made of heavy gauge stainless steel and features an enamel finish. Care & Clean: Clean the kettle after each use; After using your tea kettle, allow it to cool down before cleaning. Use warm, soapy water and a soft sponge or cloth to clean the exterior and interior of the kettle. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or steel wool, as they can scratch the enamel surface. Never boil the kettle dry, as this can cause damage to the enamel coating. Always make sure there is enough water in the kettle before heating it up. Includes: 1-Piece Strawberry Whistling Tea Kettle