French Connection

Whisper Light Dress

$44.33

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

62% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 5% Other Fibers Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash Floral print dress Sweetheart neckline Mini dress 62% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 5% Ea A season-less basic dress for every wardrobe. Our whisper light dress is an easy to wear silhouette that highlights your natural curves and flatters every shape. Comes in a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes. Can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion!