Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Columbia x Opening Ceremony
Whirlibird Interchange Ski Glove
$100.00
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony reissues the Whirlibird Interchange Ski Glove, a Columbia icon from the archives. Featuring a 2-in-1 construction, these gloves are made from waterproof nylon and cozy fleece lining.
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts For Men That Won’t Lead To A Breakup
by
Christina Holevas
