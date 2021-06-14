Harper Collins Publishers

While Justice Sleeps – Stacey Abrams

An explosive secret When legendary Washington judge Justice Wynn falls into a coma and puts his law clerk, Avery, in control, Avery's world is turned upside down. Because Justice Wynn had a secret. One that nobody wants to come out... A life in the balance As Wynn lies in hospital, Avery begins to unravel a sequence of clues, and realizes the puzzle will lead her directly into danger. A showdown that will change everything But how high a price can you put on the truth? And is Avery brave enough to expose the White House itself? A gripping political thriller from the activist, leader, and speaker Stacey Abrams.