Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Holiday Gifts for Guys & Girls
Elizabeth Benedict
What My Mother Gave Me: Thirty-one Women On The Gifts That Mattered Most
$19.99
$14.78
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
In What My Mother Gave Me, women look at the rela... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rifle Paper Co.
Assorted Nutcracker Set (set Of 8)
$18.00
from
Rifle Paper Co
BUY
Kate's Paperie
Happy & Delightful Boxed Holiday Cards (set Of 6)
$30.00
from
Kate's Paperie
BUY
DETAILS
paperfinger
New York Skyline Christmas Cards (set Of 6)
$22.00
from
paperfinger
BUY
DETAILS
Paper Source
White Dots On Red A2 Stationery (set Of 10)
$9.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
DETAILS
SadShop
Lesbian Wedding Card
$5.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Poketo
Poketo Concept Planner
$34.00
from
Poketo
BUY
DETAILS
Poketo
Poketo Concept Planner
$34.00
from
Poketo
BUY
DETAILS
Minted
Modern Couple Personalized Stationary (25-ct)
$50.00
from
Minted
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted