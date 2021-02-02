Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fenty Skin
What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
£24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Drunk Elephant
Sweet Biome™ Fermented Sake Hydrating Spray
BUY
$42.00
Sephora
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
BUY
$23.20
$29.00
LookFantastic
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
BUY
£18.00
Look Fantastic
Pixi
Milky Tonic
BUY
$15.00
Pixi
More from Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Spf 30
BUY
£32.00
Boots
Fenty Skin
Fat Water Pore-refining Toner Serum
BUY
£25.00
Boots
Fenty Skin
Total Cleans'r Remove-it-all Cleanser
BUY
$25.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30
BUY
$35.00
Fenty Beauty
More from Skin Care
By Beauty Bay
Day One Moisturiser
BUY
£6.50
BeautyBay.com
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Fluide
BUY
C$25.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
La Roche-Posay
Redermic Retinol Anti-wrinkle Corrective Cream
BUY
C$56.00
London Drugs
SkinCeuticals
Phloretin Cf
BUY
C$180.00
Beauty Sense
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted