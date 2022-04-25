Gemma Violet

Weybridge Kids Club Chair

$86.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Your child will love being able to kick back and relax in a chair designed just for them with this children's club chair. This kids chair is designed to mimic adult furniture in looks and craftsmanship. Its strong and durable frame is covered with high-density foam which is extremely comfortable. Its soft, durable, easy to clean microsuede fabric. Wooden legs give this chair an authentic furniture look. Your kids will love it! Weekly vacuuming is recommended to reduce soil buildup. Use light dishwashing soap and warm water for spot cleaning.