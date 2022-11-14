Rip Curl

Wet As Hooded Towel

$79.99

Features: Style: Men's Hooded Towel Colour: Black Material: 300g Cotton Terry Fit Type: Poncho Embroidered logo patch to chest Fixed hood Model Measurements Our model Taj is 187cm cm tall Taj is a wearing a size N/A Model’s Chest: 97cm cm Model’s Sleeve: 94cm cm Model’s Waist: 82cm cm Please note: This information is a guide and we recommend checking the brands Size Chart for further information. About The Brand Rip Curl is not just a brand... it's a one stop everything shop! Gone are the days of boardies and tees as these days it's head to toe apparel, accessories, footwear, sunglasses, watches, wetties and hard goods. You name it... Rip Curl do it.