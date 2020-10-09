Levi's® Plus

Western Dress

$64.50 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Levi's® Plus Western Dress takes the iconic Western shirt and adds a feminine feel with the lengthened silhouette while still maintaining the American feel. The long-sleeve dress boasts button snaps, dual snap-flap chest pockets, and a traditional Western back yoke., Double snap-button cuffs., Curved hemline. , 72% cotton, 26% polyester, 2% spandex., Machine wash., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.