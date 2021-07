Toral

Western Boot

£361.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Metallic, smooth and patent crinkle leather upper with man made sole Pull-on styling Suede cut-out heel tab Side pull tabs Pointed toe Heel measures approx 2.75" / 7 cm H Shaft measures approx 10" / 25 cm H Made in Spain Revolve Style No. TRAL-WZ25 Manufacturer Style No. TL-12357