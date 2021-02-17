United States
Egunsi Foods
West African Vegan Soups Bundle
$80.00$60.00
At Egunsi Foods
A great introductory bundle to our assortment of delicious vegan soups, a great meal for the week, just takes few minutes to warm up and ready to eat! Egunsi Foods soups are versatile, can be consumed as is or used as a simmering sauce/recipe starter to create quick meals, be it West African inspired or Western. INCLUDES: FOUR JARS, NET WT. 15.5 oz (439g) 5 - 7 SERVINGS THEY ARE ALSO: Vegan Soy-Free Dairy-Free Gluten-Free No Artificial Flavor or Coloring Wholesome Authentic West African Flavor Clean Ingredients