ban.do

Wellness Planner - Take Care

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

Hey, you. Yeah, you specifically. We want you to take care of yourself, so we made a handy little planner to help you focus on your own wellness. It’s full of great info and advice from some of our favorite female experts on topics like nutrition, exercise, body positivity, and feeling all your feelings. Plus, it’s got pages for goal planning, meal planning, activity logs, and tons more. (And yes, there are stickers!)