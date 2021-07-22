United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Papier
Wellness Journal
$50.00
At Papier
This year’s been a little different to say the least – make time for yourself with our daily wellness journal. Start and end your day with a fresh mindset, set intentions and take note of the things that make you feel good. There are 12-weeks of pages for reflecting on your mindful goals, habits, meals, water intake, sleep and the things you’re grateful for.
Need a few alternatives?
Profile Books
The Sunny Nihilist: How A Meaningless Life Can Make You Truly Happy
£13.94£14.99Bookshop