Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
RD Style
Wellesley Tie-dye Layering Dress
$68.00
$23.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With a tie-dyed finish, this easy-to-style dress is sure to be a favorite.
Need a few alternatives?
RD Style
Wellesley Tie-dye Layering Dress
$68.00
$23.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Standards & Practices
Maxine Teal Paisley Maxi Dress
$108.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Fringe Shift T-shirt Mini Dress
$79.50
$63.60
from
ASOS
BUY
Who What Wear
Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress
$36.99
$25.89
from
Target
BUY
More from RD Style
RD Style
Mock Neck Patch Pocket Sweater Dress
$26.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Dresses
RD Style
Wellesley Tie-dye Layering Dress
$68.00
$23.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Standards & Practices
Maxine Teal Paisley Maxi Dress
$108.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Fringe Shift T-shirt Mini Dress
$79.50
$63.60
from
ASOS
BUY
Who What Wear
Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress
$36.99
$25.89
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted