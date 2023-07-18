Wella

Wellainvigo Brilliance Shampoo For Normal Hair

Details Benefits pH optimized shampoo for long lasting color protection low pH formula helps to close the cuticle after coloration in order to enable a better color retention Gives the hair an excellent feel For fine or normal hair Apply into wet hair and lather Rinse thoroughly Follow with Wella Professionals Brilliance Conditioner Key Ingredients Vitamin E help to control the oxidation process Lime Caviar contains various anti-oxidants and vitamins How To Use Apply into wet hair and lather. Rinse thoroughly. Precautions: Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them. Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-3 Distearate, Citric Acid, Fragrance/Parfum, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Methylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Amodimethicone, Propylparaben, Polyquaternium-6, Limonene, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Glyoxylic Acid, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzoic Acid, Trideceth-12, Microcitrus Australasica Fruit Extract, Cetrimonium Chloride.