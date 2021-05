Wella

Eimi Sugar Lift Sugar Spray For Voluminous Texture

$19.50 $16.57

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Rich flexible spray infused with sugar provides lift and touchable grippy texture. Matte finish. Brand Story EIMI by Wella Professionals is a styling range designed to enable self expression and celebrate individuality. EIMI molds and inspires by offering interpretations of the latest global trends and setting new accents of style.