Welist

Welist Mini Massager

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

Sleek& Handheld Sized: Soft and smooth silicone surface, comfortable and perfect size to hold in the palm of your hand. 8 Intensities& 20 Pulsation modes: Multiple vibration and pulsation strength give you a sensational massage experience ever. Only switch between 2 buttons, so easy to use.