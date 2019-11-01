Weleda

Skin Food Original Ultra-rich Cream

$11.39

The ultimate whole-body moisturizer for dry, rough skin. Intensively hydrates with extracts of rosemary, chamomile and pansy in a nourishing base of sunflower and sweet almond oils to help unlock the look of radiance and give you a healthy-looking glow. Dermatologically tested for skin safety. How to use: A little goes a long way! Apply as needed, whenever and wherever your skin needs extra moisture - especially on rough, dry areas like hands, feet and elbows.