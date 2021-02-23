Tetra

Elbow Pipe

$70.00

At Tetra

Designed by Ninon Choplin of neenineen exclusively for Tetra — and launched in collaboration with Serra Los Angeles — the Elbow is a chubby, tube-shaped pipe that lets you watch as smoke billows inside it each time you puff. The Elbow is on the large side (please note measurements before purchasing), but fits perfectly into one hand, with a carb and an upturned bowl on one side, and a mouthpiece on the opposite side. Borosilicate glass Approx. 4"l x 2.6"w x 2"h Handmade in China