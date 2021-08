neptune blanket

Weighted Blanket

$329.00 $249.00

Buy Now Review It

At neptune blanket

The Neptune Weighted Blanket II has extremely even weight distribution which applies Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS) to give you that 'hugged' feeling in stressful situations or when you need to calm down and get some much needed rest. Now with Aromatherapy pouch included. This product is designed for individual users. If you are looking for a blanket to share, please see our King and Super-King range here.