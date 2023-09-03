Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Serena Williams
Weekend Cropped Sweatshirt
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Serena Williams
Featured in 1 story
Serena Williams’ New Clothing Line Is Glam Slam
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Warm Essentials by Cuddl Duds
Smooth Stretch Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Thermal Tee
$15.29
from
Target
BUY
lululemon
Flip Your Dog Long Sleeve
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Adam Lippes
Longsleeve V Neck Pima Cotton T Shirt
$105.00
$31.50
from
11 Honore
BUY
LC Lauren Conrad
Top
$40.00
$29.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Boss Oversized Blazer
$145.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
Serena Williams
Metro Satin Jogger
$175.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
Serena Williams
Essential Mock Crop Top
$75.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
Serena Williams
Knockout Metallic Jacket
$215.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted