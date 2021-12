Rains

Weekend Bag Small

Style No. 13191One Size Weekend Bag Small is Rains’ interpretation of a contemporary gym or overnight bag. This essential Rains bag features a single main compartment, webbed carry handles, a detachable shoulder strap, and adjustable lock slider buckles on the sides. Weekend Bag Small is cut from Rains’ signature waterproof PU coated fabric. This waterproof duffel bag is finished with coated zip and matte hardware.